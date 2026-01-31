Streamer Aspen Kartier Arrested, Charged with Animal Cruelty

Twitch streamer and rapper Aspen Kartier was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a video of her seemingly roughing up an innocent pup on the platform went viral.

The 19-year-old streamer -- whose real name is Aspen Easterling -- was cuffed and booked into the DeKalb County Jail Friday night after authorities received numerous complaints over the alleged abuse in the circulating video ... the Brookhaven Police Department tells TMZ.

Brookhaven police officers gathered enough evidence against Aspen to secure a search warrant for her residence as well as an arrest warrant, and she was taken in around 9:30 PM.

We're told the dog, a three-month-old Maltipoo, was located within the residence and "appeared to be in good health." The DeKalb County Animal Control also responded to the scene and took the pooch into its custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

Play video content