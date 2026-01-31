Bella Hadid's Ex Adan Banuelos Arrested for Public Intoxication

Bella Hadid's reported ex-boyfriend found himself in the slammer after having a little too much Friday night fun.

Award-winning cowboy and horse trainer Adan Banuelos was arrested in Texas in the wee hours of Saturday morning for public intoxication, TMZ has learned. He's already bonded out of the Parker County Jail after paying a minor fee of $386.

TMZ has reached out to the Parker County Sheriff for more info and Adan for comment ... so far, nothing back.

Adan caught the spotlight in Hollywood when he began dating the supermodel in late 2023 -- although they reportedly split this month.

Even before getting with Bella, he made a name for himself as a successful professional equestrian. He won the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open Rider of the Year in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025, as well as the NCHA Open Futurity Champion honor ... among plenty of other titles in the horse riding world. This month, he celebrated surpassing $8 million in lifetime NCHA earnings.

While it's not clear what led to his arrest, he competed at the 4YO Open Derby at the Bosque Ranch Winter Bash Friday.