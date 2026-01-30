Aspen Kartier Denies Animal Abuse Allegations Following Twitch Suspension

A Twitch streamer has been suspended from the platform after a video allegedly showing her beating a puppy went viral ... but she’s denying the allegations.

Rapper Aspen Kartier was streaming this week when her dog entered her room. She asked the dog how it got out of its cage ... before she appeared to grab and strike the dog, which yelped several times.

Kartier was later seen holding the dog by what appeared to be the nape of its neck -- which can cause dogs severe pain and result in possible injuries -- while she carried it out of the room.

Kartier subsequently shared a video regarding the incident in which she denied hitting the dog and claimed it was an exaggeration ... while the dog whimpered and tried to get out of her grasp.

The thing is, Kartier’s Twitch account was suspended for a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, and she apparently won’t be able to stream on the platform until March 19th. She’s floated the idea of streaming on YouTube or Kick until then.

Kartier also shared a video where she claimed the dog was for sale, with the rapper throwing dollar bills on her dog’s head in another clip.

Kartier’s received plenty of online backlash for the alleged animal abuse ... and PETA issued a comment on Instagram calling for authorities to investigate the incident.