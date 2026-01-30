Vernon Davis Breaks Silence on Abuse Allegations

Vernon Davis is speaking out after a woman accused him of abusing her last year ... saying he is looking forward to clearing his name.

The Super Bowl champ went to social media to address the TMZ Sports report ... saying he is aware and saddened by the news coming to light.

"For now, I'm staying focused on my life, my work, and the amazing people and partners who believe in and continue to support me," Davis said minutes ago.

"Your positivity means everything," he added ... signing off on the note as "Your favorite person, Vernon."

As we previously reported, a woman claims Davis was physical with her on three separate occasions in May and June 2025 ... including one where he allegedly threw books and magazines at her during an argument about an abortion.

The woman claimed he offered her $10,000 during the altercation ... and only stopped when she tried to record him.

She also accused him of leaving her bruised days prior ... as well as a week later, when she claimed he slapped her in the face.