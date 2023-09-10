Vernon Davis Down For NFL Comeback, 'I'll Come Off The Bench'

I'm Down To Come Back To NFL

Vernon Davis' playing days might not be over after all ... the two-time Pro Bowler tells TMZ Sports he'd consider coming out of retirement if a team made him the right offer.

"Yeah, absolutely," he said this week. "Whoever needs a tight end, I could come in."

Davis hasn't played a down in the league since the 2019 season ... and he's been super busy with a budding Hollywood career and other business endeavors in the last four years.

But, the 39-year-old former first-round pick says when he finds the time to catch some games on TV ... he does get the itch to compete again.

"I want to test my ability against these young guys," he said.

As for the chances of a return actually happening, Davis tells us the team would need to be a contender ... and the money would have to be right -- but if that all fell into place, he's in.

"If it's all connected from a winning standpoint, as well as financially, yeah," he said. "Come on, I'll come off the bench."

"Put me in, Coach. Put me in, Coach!"

For now, though, Davis seems to be content being a fan -- and he tells us from that standpoint, he sees the Ravens being an underrated Super Bowl contender.

