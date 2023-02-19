Vernon Davis Says Trey Lance Will Be 49ers Starter, Brock Purdy Backup

Play video content TMZSports.com

Brock Purdy will be riding pine in 2023 -- at least, that's according to Vernon Davis, who tells TMZ Sports he thinks Trey Lance will be the starter in San Francisco going forward.

The ex-49ers star made the prediction out at the Super Bowl earlier this month ... and it's a hot take -- considering Purdy absolutely balled out when he filled in for the injured Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo late last year.

Davis made it clear, though, he simply believes Lance is the more talented signal-caller of the two.

"He needs more time, and I think over time, it's going to happen," Davis said of Lance. "We're going to see him evolve and become a great quarterback."

Davis said Purdy, despite playing well in his five regular-season starts and most of the playoffs, doesn't have the clout to demand a trade ... and "should stay and be a backup."

Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia had a completely different take on the debate just before Davis made his opinion known ... telling us in the days leading up to the Super Bowl that if it were up to him, Purdy would be QB1 in S.F. in '23 -- not Lance.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Of course, the decision for Kyle Shanahan might come down to essentially who's healthier. Lance is coming off a badly broken leg -- while Purdy is undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow later this month after injuring it in the NFC Championship Game.