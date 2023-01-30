49ers QB Brock Purdy Tore UCL In NFC Title Game, Out At Least 6 Months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be sidelined at least six months after tearing his UCL in the NFC Championship game on Sunday ... this according to multiple reports.

Purdy -- the 49ers' final pick (262nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft -- suffered the elbow injury as the Niners were down 7-0 in the first quarter of the game ... when he was hit by Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick while trying to make a pass.

Reddick hit Purdy in his throwing arm ... causing the football to come out.

The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but the referees reviewed it and determined Purdy fumbled the football, which was recovered by Eagles defensive lineman Linval Joseph.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the seriousness of the injury minutes ago ... saying Purdy will be out until at least July ... and he's currently getting a second opinion to figure out if he needs surgery.

The injury was devastating for Purdy ... who officially took over under center for the Niners in Week 14 after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injuries earlier in the season.

Brock's backup, Josh Johnson, entered the game on Sunday -- but JJ was removed after suffering a concussion, which forced Kyle Shanahan to go back to an injured Purdy.

Purdy could barely throw -- he finished the game with only four passing attempts and 23 passing yards, and the Eagles won 31-7, advancing to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.