Vernon Davis Accused of Attacking Woman With Books During Argument Over Abortion

Vernon Davis is being accused of attacking a woman with magazines and books during an argument over an abortion last year.

TMZ Sports obtained the criminal complaint filed on Jan. 8 ... with the woman claiming she was at the ex-49ers tight end's home on May 31 when a disagreement broke out in his room over her pregnancy.

In the complaint, the woman says the 41-year-old "was hitting me w/ magazines + books from under his TV" ... and added he offered her $10,000.

The woman said Davis stopped in his tracks when she pulled out her phone to record him.

Days later, on June 7, the woman said another argument broke out when she accused Davis of lying to her ... and when she sat next to him on the couch, she claims he slapped her in the face and told her "not to question him."

She said later that night, she recorded a conversation with Davis, where he stated, "If I really slapped you, your face would be blue/black."

In the complaint, the woman said there was a separate physical altercation with Davis that left her with visible bruises. She stated that the incident was days before the May 31 altercation and prior to finding out she was pregnant, and noted there is an open strangulation and assault case regarding that matter.

A warrant for Davis' arrest was issued on Jan. 8 for assault and battery. He has a court date slated for February.

Sources close to the Super Bowl champion tell us he is taking the allegations seriously.

Davis -- the sixth overall pick in the 2006 draft -- played for San Francisco, Denver and Washington over the course of his career ... and earned over 7,500 yards and 63 touchdowns.

After retiring in 2020, he has shifted to acting and other business ventures.