Clavicular Questioned About Injecting Aqualyx in Teen Influencer's Lawsuit

Clavicular's being questioned about his medical background in a new lawsuit ... courtesy of a teen influencer who claims Clav injected a fat dissolver into her face.

The influencer behind the lawsuit is Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza ... she claims Clav had sex with her while she was underage and injected her face with Aqualyx -- a substance which helps rid cheeks of fat.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Aleksandra wants to know if Clav has a healthcare license.

Among the questions being lobbed Clavicular's way ... "On or about November 14, 2024, did the Defendant maintain any healthcare license?"

The following question reads ... "Before November 14, 2024, did the Defendant receive any training on how to inject Aqualyx?"

Aleksandra alleges Clav injected Aqualyx in her face during a 2025 live stream ... something she claims she thought he was medically cleared to do.

She also says she did not give consent for him to live stream the alleged injections.