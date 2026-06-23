Sophie Rain and Clavicular Plan Date Night After Paris Hang

Sophie Rain might be blowing the dust off that V-card ... 'cause she and notorious playboy Clavicular are going on a date after hanging out as friends.

Sources close to Sophie tell TMZ ... the two major influencers just happened to be in Paris at the same time this week ... and had so much fun chilling on their livestreams they agreed to go on a legit date when they're back in the US.

Play video content Video: Sophie Rain and Clavicular Step Out Together in Paris

Haters will say they're just clout-chasing -- which they've both turned into a master craft -- but we're told they legit dig one another.

It's an interesting development on a lot of levels ... and we're not even talking about Sophie's virginity or Clav's playboy lifestyle. They actually had a recent beef because Clav was hating on OnlyFans models, including Sophie.

As most people know by now ... Sophie has raked in tens of millions -- or so she says -- on OnlyFans while claiming to be a virgin ... and Clavicular shot to fame as the driving force behind the controversial "Looksmaxxing" subculture.