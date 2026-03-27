Bhad Bhabie & Sophie Rain Get Juicy in First Pics From OnlyFans Collab

Our Collaboration Is as Juicy as These Grapes!!!

Bhad Bhabie and Sophie Rain's new collaboration won't elicit any sour grapes from fans if the first pics are any indication ... because these shots look pretty dang sweet.

The pair shared a series of photos in matching leotards ... pressing chest to chest in one shot and showing off their impressive backsides in another.

A couple of pics show them in the bathroom ... while another shows them lying on a bed -- where Sophie is feeding Bhad Bhabie from a plate of juicy green grapes.

The dynamic duo shows off their tats in the picture ... trailing from Bhad Bhabie's full sleeve tattoo down to the small piece of vegetation on Sophie's inner thigh.

Sophie captioned the pics, "2 is better than 1 😋" ... and you won't hear any argument from us!

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This collab's been in the works for a while ... and took a big step forward earlier this week when the two were spotted buying baby oil, Monster energy drinks -- and a box of Magnum condoms at a CVS in Los Angeles.