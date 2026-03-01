Bhad Bhabie Spends Time With Daughter Amid Cancer Setback

Play video content Instagram/@bhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie is keeping close to her baby girl after revealing a tough new chapter in her battle with a form of blood cancer.

The rapper shared a video of herself spending time with her daughter, Kali Love, shortly after telling fans Saturday she received "bad news" from her doctor. In the intimate clip, she's seen hanging in her bedroom with her little one and soaking in a quiet moment.

As we reported ... Bhad Bhabie posted a somber message explaining she'd gotten disappointing medical news but is staying grounded in her faith. She didn't share specifics about the setback, but made it clear she's not backing down from the fight.

She first revealed in 2024 that she's been battling cancer after fans speculated about her noticeable weight loss. She later confirmed she was undergoing treatment and pushed back on trolls who questioned her diagnosis.

Since welcoming Kali Love in March 2024, Bhad Bhabie has balanced motherhood with music and medical appointments, occasionally sharing glimpses of life with her daughter while largely keeping her private.