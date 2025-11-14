Bhad Bhabie's Friend Ricky Ferrell Arrested for Battery on Her Mother

Bhad Bhabie's friend and song collaborator Ricky "Loopy" Ferrell got busted in Florida after cops say he put his hands on her mom in a heated exchange outside one of Bhabie's homes.

According to the official records, obtained by TMZ, Ricky was arrested Thursday and booked on a charge of simple battery.

It all stems from an incident we first reported on back in August ... when Ricky and Barbara Bregoli got into it at a home Bhabie and her mom co-own.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says they reviewed footage from the confrontation and found that Ricky snatched Barbara's Apple iPhone 15 Pro from her hand and shook her violently multiple times as they struggled over the phone.

Deputies say footage shows Ricky releasing Barbara from his grasp and following her to her car, where she appears to retrieve a gun. Cops say Barbara never points the gun at Ricky and doesn't have her finger on the trigger -- contrary to what they say Ricky told them in a sworn interview -- and video shows him placing her phone on the car's trunk before leaving the property.

As we first told you ... Ricky and Barbara both called police after the August showdown and the cops who arrived determined Barbara to be the aggressor. Neither was arrested or cited at the time.

Now, police say after interviewing Ricky and Barbara and reviewing video, they've determined Barbara to be the victim. An arrest warrant was issued and Ricky was arrested Thursday ... but he's since been released from custody.