Bhad Bhabie Tearfully Claims Ex-BF Caused a Miscarriage, He Calls BS

Snapchat/@realbhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie is experiencing major drama with her baby daddy Le Vaughn, again ... this time, she claims he caused the death of their unborn child!!!

Bhabie hopped on Snapchat Tuesday hysterically crying and spilled tons of details about Le Vaughn's alleged physical abuse toward her, claiming he has hit her at least "500 times" throughout their 3-year relationship.

She also claims Le Vaughn showed no remorse after the miscarriage and got even more emotional when she revealed he didn't give a crap as she stood there bleeding.

03/03/24 TMZ.com

What's more, Bhabie says she has loved Le Vaughn unconditionally -- only for him to spit in her face while she was pregnant. As a result, the rapper told her fans she was done with Le Vaughn for good this time.

The two have had a rocky relationship from the start, and they share one young daughter. TMZ broke the story ... Bhabie got into a fight with Le Vaughn at a restaurant in 2024 while she was 9 months pregnant.

At the time, Bhabie's reps blamed the altercation on a nonexistent drunk woman who had been harassing them, but now Bhabie is disclosing new details.

Le Vaughn, she said, had been caught flirting with other women on Instagram as he sat next to Bhabie. Bhabie's friend saw La Vaughn's messages and ratted him out to Bhabie, causing her to go ballistic on Le Vaughn at the table.

As for Le Vaughn ... he reacted to Bhabie's allegations that he beat her and caused her miscarriage by calling her a "schizophrenic" on IG, and posted a video of her weeping while clinging to the hood of his SUV. He also shrugged off the situation, saying "whoopty do."

7/8/24