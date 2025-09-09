Lil Tay Challenges Bhad Bhabie to Fight After Sophie Rain Refuses

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Tay is speaking out against Sophie Rain who is claiming that Tay fibbed about the amount of money she has made on OnlyFans ... saying it's all just projection and if Sophie doesn't accept her $60mil offer to box out the beef, Bhad Bhabie is up next on the block.

We spoke with Lil Tay about why she thinks Sophie Rain is disputing her financial success and is refusing to fight her, and she seems to think Sophie is just upset her title of OnlyFans queen has been revoked.

Check the clip ... Tay tells us if the boxing match does ever come into fruition, she will knock Sophie out first punch ... so Sophie can say "whatever the f*ck she wants to say" because Tay is ready and waiting for her to step into the ring.

Lil Tay says if Sophie isn't ultimately up for the fight, that Danielle -- aka Bhad Bhabie -- needs to put on some gloves 'cause the $60mil offer she gave to Sophie Rain could go to her.

She tells us that this is Bhad Bhabie's chance to fight now that Tay is 18 years old, as their long-standing beef started when BB wanted to fight back in 2018 ... and Tay was only 9 years old at the time.