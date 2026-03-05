Bhad Bhabie Steps Out on SKIMS Shopping Trip With Boyfriend Le Vaughn

It looks like Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn are still going strong ... and shopping 'til they drop at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS store in Los Angeles!

Check out the pics -- the pair were spotted browsing the racks together Wednesday, with BB turning heads in a curve-hugging all-black look that showed off her surgically enhanced assets.

The rapper -- AKA Danielle Bregoli -- stood out from the crowd, grabbing armfuls of pieces to try on ... fitting, considering she was shopping at the ultimate Kim K fashion playground.

LV stuck close by her side the whole time, playing the loyal wingman during the retail therapy session ... and the two looked very much back on track after their messy run of public blowups ... with BB seen having a meltdown in a parking lot in October.

Play video content YouTube/@bhadbhabie