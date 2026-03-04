Bhad Bhabie Posts New Thirst Traps Pumping Gas
Bhad Bhabie Go Ahead and Gas Me Up!!!
Published
Bhad Bhabie's hoping people gas her up over her physical appearance ... because she just posted some new thirst traps.
Check out these snaps the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper posted from a recent visit to a gas station ... she's got the boobs out as she fills up her Maybach.
Bhad Bhabie made sure to show off her backside too ... posting a shot of her booty.
She didn't caption the post, and seems content with letting her followers and fans do all the work ... the replies and comments are mostly positive.