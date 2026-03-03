Dr. Phil Pulls Bhad Bhabie Clips From Infamous Episode After Mom Calls Him Out

Dr. Phil is removing clips from Danielle Bregoli’s infamous episode from his Facebook page … this after her mother torched him over it -- though we’re told it’s not actually his doing.

ICYMI … Danielle’s mom, Barbara, took to Instagram to call out the famous TV doc after clips from the nearly decade-old episode were shared on his popular FB page -- which boasts more than 10 million followers.

However, a spokesperson for Dr. Phil tells TMZ ... “A third party controls the Facebook page and no one currently on Dr. Phil’s staff condones the posts.”

A source familiar with the situation tells us the four clips from Danielle’s appearance that were posted to the show’s FB page within the past week have now been removed.

Sources connected to the TV icon also point out that Barbara originally wrote in to “Dr. Phil” seeking help.

As you know … Danielle Bregoli -- AKA Bhad Bhabie -- became a mega-sensation after appearing on Dr. Phil’s show back in September 2016, famously quipping, “Catch me outside, how ’bout that?”