Bhad Bhabie & Sophie Rain Buy Baby Oil, Magnum Condoms Ahead of OF Collab

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Bhad Bhabie and Sophie Rain look like they're stocking up on all the essentials for their upcoming OnlyFans collab ... buying bottles of body oil and a box of contraceptives.

TMZ obtained videos of the OF models purchasing two bottles of Johnson's baby oil and one box of Trojan Magnum condoms ... and they look downright giddy in the self-checkout line.

Bhad Bhabie and Sophie are two of the biggest names on OF ... and they've been promoting an upcoming collab, which they're set to film on Friday ... so it looks like they're coming prepared.

We can't say whether they actually plan to use this stuff or if they're trying to pump up their project -- but it would be big news for Sophie if they were, you'll recall her whole thing is that she is a virgin.

It wasn't all sex stuff for Bhad Bhabie and Sophie on their CVS run in Tarzana, in L.A. ... they also bought some Monster energy drinks and a few other items.