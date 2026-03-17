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Sophie Rain Says It Would Be Awesome to Collab With Cardi B on OnlyFans

Sophie Rain Cardi B, Come Work With Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
031626 sophie rain kal 2
LET'S COLLAB!
TMZ.com

Cardi B's next collab might not be in the recording studio! Sophie Rain tells us she wants to get the Grammy winner to link up with her on OnlyFans.

We caught up with the 21-year-old content creator in Beverly Hills on Monday, where she filled us in on her biggest fantasy.

OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sophie Rain's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

When we asked which celebrity she would be most excited to work with, she didn't hesitate ... "Cardi B would be sick. I love Cardi B!"

There's no telling what the collaboration would involve ... Cardi launched her own page on the platform in 2020, but it's mostly behind-the-scenes stuff -- nothing explicit.

Watch the video to find out which secured collaboration Sophie was busting about when we talked to her!

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