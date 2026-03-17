Sophie Rain Says It Would Be Awesome to Collab With Cardi B on OnlyFans

Play video content TMZ.com

Cardi B's next collab might not be in the recording studio! Sophie Rain tells us she wants to get the Grammy winner to link up with her on OnlyFans.

We caught up with the 21-year-old content creator in Beverly Hills on Monday, where she filled us in on her biggest fantasy.

When we asked which celebrity she would be most excited to work with, she didn't hesitate ... "Cardi B would be sick. I love Cardi B!"

There's no telling what the collaboration would involve ... Cardi launched her own page on the platform in 2020, but it's mostly behind-the-scenes stuff -- nothing explicit.