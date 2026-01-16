Sophie Rain Shows Off Bikini Bod as She Goes for a Night Swim at the Beach
Sophie Rain Wanna Come For A Swim?!
Published
Sophie Rain is all washed up ... on the beach! Sophie took to her Instagram to give us a glimpse of a recent sandy night swim ... gotta wonder if James Fishback has peeped this post yet 👀
In case you missed it, Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback wants to tax Sophie and other Only Fans models 50% of their income in the Sunshine State! But this has clearly not stopped Sophie from showing off the curves that have made her a multimillionaire.
Slide into the gallery above to see hot shots so good, they demand to be taxed.