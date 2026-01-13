Florida Candidate Seeks Sin Tax on OnlyFans Models, Calls Them 'Whores'

Play video content TMZ.com

OnlyFans models need to do something more productive with their lives, a Florida gubernatorial candidate says ... and he wants them to literally pay for their "sins."

We spoke to James Fishback -- a candidate running for governor of The Sunshine State -- who is proposing a 50% tax on income brought in by OF stars living in the state.

Fishback says his proposed "Sin Tax" is meant to deter young women from selling their bodies online ... which he says is something they're compelled to do by society's objectification of them -- not as a choice.

He specifically calls out Sophie Rain, the popular content creator who rakes in millions of dollars per year in the state ... saying he thinks she could be a nurse or teacher, or homemaker, instead of posing naked for money.

Fishback claims a corrupt system is at play, which puts Sophie on a pedestal and gives her few other options but to shake what the Good Lord gave her online. He adds this is a feature of modern society ... arguing this type of exploitation wasn't typical throughout the country's pre-Internet history.

As for possibly driving OnlyFans models out of the state ... Fishback's waving bon voyage -- straight up saying he'd rather they get the heck out of Dodge if all they plan to do is "whore around in Downtown Miami."

BTW ... Fishback plans to funnel "Sin Tax" income back into the school system -- promising an increase in teacher salaries as well as state-funded school lunches.

Worth noting ... Fishback's a controversial figure in the state. His company, Incubate Debate -- which puts together debate tournaments and other events at the middle and high school level -- had a working relationship with Broward County School District, which ended after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Fishback has denied the claims against him ... and he's also disputed ever working with the school district.

Of course, we reached out to Sophie Rain as well ... and she tells us James' idea is the "dumbest thing I’ve ever heard" -- and she thinks it's pretty sad he's trying to manufacture a beef in order to generate campaign clout.

The self-made OnlyFans millionaire usually stays out of politics ... but she told us there was no way in hell she was going to let this one slide -- noting that "conservatives are my top spenders" -- so trying to take the moral/political high-ground here is pretty "hypocritical."

SR tells us ... "No one ever forced me to start an OnlyFans, it was MY decision, so I don’t need a 31-year-old man telling me I can't sell my body online. I am a Christian, God knows what I am doing, and I know he is happy with me; that's the only validation I need."