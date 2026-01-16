Stassie Karanikolaou Channels Bianca Censori in Tiny Outfit

Kylie Jenner's longtime bestie Stassie Karanikolaou is channeling Bianca Censori in new sizzling snaps she posted of herself in a tight and tiny 'fit.

Check out her latest Instagram post ... she seemingly takes a note from Bianca's signature hosiery-heavy style, rocking ripped black tights over a pair of black panties paired with a matching bandeau top. She elevates the curve-hugging look with a fur shawl and nude pumps.

Stassie's beaming in the pics ... smiling to the side in one snap and stretching her arms out in another, welcoming a gaze on her toned abs.

And she wasn't done there -- she also includes a mirror selfie that put her sculpted stomach and bodacious bust on display as she posed in tiny nude shorts and a light brown bandeau top.

Of course, Stassie is no stranger to flaunting what she's got. She had all eyes on her over the summer when she posted some thirst traps from a Greek getaway ... and earlier in the year during a trip to the Caribbean.

As for Bianca, she spent a great deal of 2025 showing off her figure in pantyhose-centered outfits ... though she's been lying low as of late.