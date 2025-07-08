Anastasia Karanikolaou Sizzles in Greece With Sultry Beach Bikini Shots

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou is bringing the heat to the Mediterranean!

The influencer and longtime bestie of Kylie Jenner lit up timelines with a series of jaw-dropping photos from her Greek getaway -- and let’s just say, Greece isn’t the only thing serving beauty.

Stassie rocked a tiny electric-blue bikini while soaking up the sun on a picture-perfect beach, striking flirty poses against a backdrop of turquoise waves and white sand. Her sun-kissed skin, tousled beach hair, and curves sent fans into a frenzy -- and the fire emojis flooded into the comment section fast.

Whether she’s lounging by the shore or walking the sand like it’s her personal runway, Stassie proves once again that summer looks damn good on her.