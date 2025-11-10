Kris Jenner Makes Daughter Kendall Cry in Emotional Birthday Speech
Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday was an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughs, cheers and tears ... Mom Kris Jenner made the birthday girl cry in an emotional speech only a mother could give.
In a YouTube vlog posted by Kendall's "longest friend," Stassie Karanikolaou ... Kris said, "Kendall, I love you more than you'll ever know. You have made me so proud. You are the kindest, nicest friend."
And that was all it took ... it was immediate waterworks for the model, visibly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from the family and friends surrounding her.
"I love you all so much," Kendall announced at the beach party before toasting to her third decade of life.
As the 818 Tequila flowed, everybody's hips loosened up, dancing the night away to the sound of waves crashing against the shore.
These clips follow Instagram posts from sister Kim Kardashian, highlighting the super glam moments of the epic vacation.
Kendall no doubt got to return the favor when her mom turned 70 two days later, on November 5. The matriarch had a swanky "007"-themed soiree inside Jeff Bezos' L.A. compound.