Kim Kardashian Poses in Sexy Bikini Pics After Failing Bar Exam

Don't think for a second Kim Kardashian is stressin' over failing the bar exam ... because judging from her Instagram, she's living her best life.

The reality star posted a series of bikini shots Sunday ... coolin' out at a beautiful, sun-drenched resort in a black two-piece -- shortly after celebrating her sister Kendall's 30th birthday. In one of the pics, you can see balloons wishing Kendall a happy birthday.

Kim uploaded the series of sexy pics following another birthday bash -- her mom Kris' 70th -- held Saturday night at Jeff Bezos' L.A. compound.

Kris' party was loaded with some of the biggest names in Hollywood ... including Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, and Mariah Carey.

As for the bar exam ... Kim revealed she failed it Saturday before heading over to Kris' big night.

She joked she's not a lawyer yet but plays one on TV, referring to her divorce-attorney role in the legal drama, "All's Fair."