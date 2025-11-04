Kim Kardashian Shares Pics of Kendall Jenner's 30th Beach Birthday Bash

Kendall Jenner rang in the big 3-0 like only a KarJenner can -- and let’s be real, subtlety was never on the guest list because this party was big AF, even by their standards!

It was a full-on beach bash, as seen in the glam pics Kim Kardashian dropped on IG Monday night ... Kendall served her usual statuesque model moment, while the whole family and friends crew showed up looking like a Vogue spread on vacation.

Play video content

No word on the exact location, but the vibes were off the charts -- 818 Tequila flowing, a drool-worthy 818-themed cake, and massive fireworks lighting up the ocean.

Safe to say, the night was a total hit ... and big sis Kim was deep in her feels, gushing in the caption that Kendall deserves the same love and joy she gives everyone else in her new decade.