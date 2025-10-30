Kim Kardashian Tries to Convince Sarah Paulson 1969 Moon Landing Was Faked

Play video content Hulu

Looks like Ye's fascination for the conspiratorial may have rubbed off on Kim Kardashian ... she's convinced the 1969 moon landing was faked.

In a clip from Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," Kim is captured trying to sway her "All's Fair" costar Sarah Paulson the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing didn't happen.

And what evidence does the aspiring lawyer bring forth to the court? A video from 10 years ago of Buzz Aldrin telling a student at The Oxford Union Society, "It didn't happen" ... in response to the question, "What was the scariest moment of the journey?" which the 95-year-old former astronaut apparently heard incorrectly.

"Scariest? It didn't happen," Aldrin replies. He then goes on to relate a story from the mission.

But Kim insists that as Buzz advances in age, he's now airing out "the truth."

Sarah, clearly not convinced, politely entertains her costar, saying, "I'm going to go on a massive deep dive."

In a talking-head confessional, Kim admitted, "I send her conspiracies all the time."