Niecy Nash Says She Needed All 10 Bags She Checked at Airport

Niecy Nash is objecting to anyone saying she didn't need all 10 bags she checked at the airport ... she is on a world tour, after all.

We shared the video with you ... the actress stopped by "Sherri" to talk to Sherri Shepherd about the viral video -- capturing Niecy at the airport grabbing a bunch of bags off the conveyor belt after her flight.

Shepherd -- who is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week -- asks her about her extravagance ... but Nash insists she "needs things" though she's not getting too specific about the goodies in her bags.

Niecy fires off by adding she's on a world tour to promote the new Ryan Murphy drama "All's Fair," which follows a high-powered divorce law firm run by an all-female team ... so, she clearly didn't want to leave anything behind.

Nash was just in Paris last week with the rest of the cast for a press event ... where Kim Kardashian also celebrated her 45th birthday.