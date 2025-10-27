Niecy Nash Filmed Collecting Ten Suitcases At Airport Baggage Claim

Niecy Nash comes with a lot of baggage ... literally -- 'cause an airport clip of her tallying up suitcase after suitcase is pure comedy carry-on!

Unclear what airport and what day ... but as you can see from this TikTok clip, Niecy stood out from the travelling crowd, rocking an opulent red coat and a flawless blowout, as she counted off every last bag to make sure none went missing at baggage claim.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Despite all the bags lined up next to her, the "All's Fair" actress still appeared to be one short and made a beeline back to the conveyor belt to track it down.

Niecy was stealing the show so hard, a passerby couldn’t resist filming -- even though they had no clue it was her -- captioning the clip, "obsessed with this woman who checked 10 bags into her flight." But the comments section quickly schooled ’em on exactly who they were watching.