Kim Kardashian Celebrates 45th Birthday With 'All's Fair' Costars

Play video content BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian's birthday turned into a celebrity-filled affair, as the reality queen blew out her candles during Disney's international press event for her upcoming Hulu legal drama, "All's Fair," with her famous costars by her side.

The celebration went down in Paris, where Kim was surrounded by her powerhouse castmates Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Niecy Nash-Betts. Cameras captured the moment Kim was surprised with a massive birthday cake as the cast and crew broke into cheers.

Of course, momager Kris Jenner was front and center ... beaming with pride as her daughter marked another milestone ... this time as a leading lady in a major scripted series.

The "All's Fair" team has been in the French capital for the international press tour, where Kim's latest acting project is already generating major buzz. Created by Ryan Murphy, the series follows a high-powered divorce law firm run by an all-female team.

It's safe to say ... birthday wishes hit a little different when you're celebrating in Paris with Hollywood royalty.