Kim Kardashian Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 45th Birthday!

We're celebrating Kim K all day 'cuz it's her 45th birthday, and what better way to honor the bday bae than rollin' up to her sexiest shots?!

Can you keep up with Kim rockin' every color bikini under the sun?! Or how about her wet white tee, she's definitely lookin' incredible at 45!

Beauty is pain, and no one does it like this Kardashian sister -- Check out the curvaceous pic of Kimmie cinched at the waist in a corset.

When she's not rackin' up the assets and capitalizing on SKIMS, she's blastin' her other various assets -- like this after-hours bikini pic 😘!

You know the drill, y'all ... check out the gallery!