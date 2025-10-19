Kim Kardashian Covers Entire Face in Shocking Look at Academy Museum Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads and raised eyebrows at the Academy Museum Gala ... stepping out in a nude, full face mask that gave total deja vu to her infamous Met Gala moment.

The SKIMS mogul hit the red carpet Saturday night in a Maison Margiela gown -- a strapless, corseted masterpiece with draped sleeves and a matching mask that completely concealed her face and hair.

The only sparkle in sight? A crystal encrusted choker dripping with green jewels and cross pendants.

Kim shared the transformation on her Instagram Stories, including a behind the scenes moment with her glam squad at the gala ... joking with her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, about whether her makeup looked good under the mask.

The look instantly drew comparisons to her headline-making 2021 Met Gala outfit ... the all-black Balenciaga ensemble that had fans calling her the faceless fashion queen.

Kim's no stranger to pushing the fashion envelope. Just a few months ago, she wore another Maison Margiela piece ... a dramatic gray jumpsuit with floor length cape sleeves while attending Diane von Furstenberg's DVF Awards.

