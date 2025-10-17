Kim Kardashian Hits Red Carpet for Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' Premiere

Star of the Show at 'All's Fair' Premiere

Kim Kardashian may play a hotshot lawyer in Ryan Murphy's new legal drama "All's Fair" ... but she looked like a Hollywood starlet at the show's L.A. premiere Thursday night!

As you can see, she stunned on the red carpet in a sleeveless silver dress that fit her contours like a glove on top and featured a draped skirt below. She styled her jet-black hair in a sleek updo.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are iconic at the "All's Fair" premiere. pic.twitter.com/6afymueZYU — Kards Katch Up (@kardskatchup) October 17, 2025 @kardskatchup

She radiated confidence as she stood alongside her proud mom Kris Jenner, who dressed in a fun yellow dress adorned with an extra large black bow for the big night.

Kim was joined by her powerhouse cast -- Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor -- on the carpet ... and they looked ready to kick some legal butt, in the most stylish way!

ICYMI ... "All's Fair" follows a group of women who ditch a male-dominated law firm to start their own practice.

And ... Kim's character as high-profile divorce attorney Allura Grant may be life imitating art, 'cause Kim -- a lawyer-in-training herself -- is expecting her California State Bar Exam results in about 3 weeks!

And we can't forget that Kim's character is inspired by her own divorce lawyer, the celebrity-favorite Laura Wasser.