Kim Kardashian Hits Red Carpet for Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' Premiere
Kim Kardashian Star of the Show at 'All's Fair' Premiere
Kim Kardashian may play a hotshot lawyer in Ryan Murphy's new legal drama "All's Fair" ... but she looked like a Hollywood starlet at the show's L.A. premiere Thursday night!
As you can see, she stunned on the red carpet in a sleeveless silver dress that fit her contours like a glove on top and featured a draped skirt below. She styled her jet-black hair in a sleek updo.
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are iconic at the "All's Fair" premiere. pic.twitter.com/6afymueZYU— Kards Katch Up (@kardskatchup) October 17, 2025 @kardskatchup
She radiated confidence as she stood alongside her proud mom Kris Jenner, who dressed in a fun yellow dress adorned with an extra large black bow for the big night.
Kim was joined by her powerhouse cast -- Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor -- on the carpet ... and they looked ready to kick some legal butt, in the most stylish way!
THE LADIES OF ALL’S FAIR EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/Pcbs9ZYiwu— sarah paulson's pr (@sarahpaulsbean) October 17, 2025 @sarahpaulsbean
ICYMI ... "All's Fair" follows a group of women who ditch a male-dominated law firm to start their own practice.
And ... Kim's character as high-profile divorce attorney Allura Grant may be life imitating art, 'cause Kim -- a lawyer-in-training herself -- is expecting her California State Bar Exam results in about 3 weeks!
And we can't forget that Kim's character is inspired by her own divorce lawyer, the celebrity-favorite Laura Wasser.
Kim's clearly got her eye on the prize, whether it's in real life or bringing the heat to the courtroom in "All's Fair." The show is set to drop on Hulu on Nov. 4.