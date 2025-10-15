Kim Kardashian Admits She Might Spend a Million Dollars a Year on Glam

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Kim Kardashian might not quite be the 'Six Million Dollar Man' ... but, she's getting up there -- admitting she might even spend $1 million a year on glam products.

The reality star and mogul dove into how much she spends on makeup, hair and more on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast hosted by Alex Cooper ... and, she kicks it off by admitting she doesn't have a concrete number in her head.

KK explains part of her problem is she's past knowing what simple day-to-day products cost ... admitting she's got no idea what a carton of milk goes for these days -- so, she's definitely not sure what her team's dropping on makeup and other products to keep her looking radiant.

When asked by Alex if she thinks it's closer to six figures or seven figures, Kim indicates it could be a million bucks ... though she shuts down Alex's follow-up by making it clear it's nowhere close to $5 million.

Kardashian jokes "This hair isn't cheap" -- and, we'll agree no part of Kim screams cheap -- so, a million bucks wouldn't surprise us one bit either.

While this part of the conversation was fun and light, Kim and Alex got into some serious convos too ... including the time Kim's daughter North called her out for crying about her tricky relationship with Kanye West.