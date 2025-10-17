SKIMS Sues to Shutdown Online Counterfeiters on Amazon, Walmart and eBay

Kim Kardashian isn't about to let anyone ripoff her underwear company ... SKIMS is making a move to take down a bunch of online pirates who are allegedly plundering her booty, financially speaking.

SKIMS filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court, claiming the vendors have been taking the SKIMS logo and slapping it on "counterfeit" products ... intending to dupe innocent consumers who are hoping to score the real Kardashian deal when they shop online.

According to the suit, these fake goods are for sale all over your fave e-commerce sites ... like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Alibaba, and others -- so, beware if you're out there trying to score the "Ultimate Bush" ... Kim's new fur-lined thongs. The holidays are coming up fast!.

SKIMS is seeking a court order to block the vendors from continuing to hang their SKIM-alike wares out for sale ... and it wants all the profits those companies have already made.

The suit doesn't reveal how much the alleged schemes are costing the company, but SKIMS is big biz, for sure.