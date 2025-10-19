Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Zoë Kravitz & Selena Gomez Shine at Star Studded Academy Museum Gala

ACADEMY MUSEUM GALA 2025 Hollywood's Biggest Stars Showed Up and Showed Out

By TMZ Staff
Published
5th Annual Academy Museum Gala
Launch Gallery
5th Annual Academy Museum Gala Launch Gallery
Getty

The Academy Museum Gala was basically the Oscars' cooler, fashion forward cousin and this year's guest list proved it.

On Saturday A-listers from every corner of Hollywood stepped out for a night of glam, fun and serious star power. The gala honored Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang, while raising major money for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Last year's gala brought in a whopping $11 million.

Sydney-Sweeney-getty-1
Getty

But let's talk about what really had everyone talking -- the red carpet. Sydney Sweeney turned heads the moment she stepped out, Zoë Kravitz served sleek sophistication, and Olivia Rodrigo brought her signature Gen Z edge.

Kim-Kardashian-getty-3
Getty

Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight in her nude colored Maison Margiela mask look, while Lupita Nyong'o, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber kept the cameras flashing all night long.

Jacob-Elordi-getty-1
Getty

It wasn't just the ladies bringing the heat! George Clooney, Jeremy Allen White, Dwayne Johnson, and Jacob Elordi proved tuxes can be just as show stopping. And couples like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, and Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey made it a stylish date night to remember.

101925_chateau_marmont_kal
ANOTHER NIGHT AT THE MARMONT
TMZ.com

Scroll through for every jaw dropping look -- tons of stars, one unforgettable night.

Related articles