Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Zoë Kravitz & Selena Gomez Shine at Star Studded Academy Museum Gala
ACADEMY MUSEUM GALA 2025 Hollywood's Biggest Stars Showed Up and Showed Out
The Academy Museum Gala was basically the Oscars' cooler, fashion forward cousin and this year's guest list proved it.
On Saturday A-listers from every corner of Hollywood stepped out for a night of glam, fun and serious star power. The gala honored Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang, while raising major money for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Last year's gala brought in a whopping $11 million.
But let's talk about what really had everyone talking -- the red carpet. Sydney Sweeney turned heads the moment she stepped out, Zoë Kravitz served sleek sophistication, and Olivia Rodrigo brought her signature Gen Z edge.
Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight in her nude colored Maison Margiela mask look, while Lupita Nyong'o, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber kept the cameras flashing all night long.
It wasn't just the ladies bringing the heat! George Clooney, Jeremy Allen White, Dwayne Johnson, and Jacob Elordi proved tuxes can be just as show stopping. And couples like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, and Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey made it a stylish date night to remember.
Scroll through for every jaw dropping look -- tons of stars, one unforgettable night.
-
Kim Kardashian
Sydney Sweeney
Zoe Kravitz
Selena Gomez
George Clooney
Jacob Elordi
Lupita Nyong'o
Brenda Song
Penelope Cruz
Hailey Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Bruce Springsteen
Dwayne Johnson
Kendall Jenner
Benny Blanco
Jeremy Allen White
Macaulay Culkin
Robert Downey Jr.
