Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Zoë Kravitz & Selena Gomez Shine at Star Studded Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum Gala was basically the Oscars' cooler, fashion forward cousin and this year's guest list proved it.

On Saturday A-listers from every corner of Hollywood stepped out for a night of glam, fun and serious star power. The gala honored Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang, while raising major money for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Last year's gala brought in a whopping $11 million.

But let's talk about what really had everyone talking -- the red carpet. Sydney Sweeney turned heads the moment she stepped out, Zoë Kravitz served sleek sophistication, and Olivia Rodrigo brought her signature Gen Z edge.

Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight in her nude colored Maison Margiela mask look, while Lupita Nyong'o, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber kept the cameras flashing all night long.

Play video content TMZ.com