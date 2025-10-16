Celebs Pack Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After-Party in NYC
The historic 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show continued its epic run ... with an iconic after-party Wednesday night.
The big bash went down at Crane Club -- a swanky steak house near New York City's Meatpacking District -- featuring some of the world's biggest celebs.
Check out the pics ... Alessandra Ambrosio traded in her wings for a black leather jacket covering up her black lingerie underneath, along with silky white shorts.
Nina Dobrev made an appearance on the heels of her recent breakup with five-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White ... and hookup rumors with Zac Efron after being seen on a cozy yacht trip.
And after a rough playoff elimination last week, Yankees superstar Giancarlo Stanton rocked a simple look with a felt cap and a green pattern jacket.
The stunning looks didn't end there ... just look at our gallery to see how Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls and Stella Maxwell and more made the night one for the record books.