Celebs Pack Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After-Party in NYC

The historic 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show continued its epic run ... with an iconic after-party Wednesday night.

The big bash went down at Crane Club -- a swanky steak house near New York City's Meatpacking District -- featuring some of the world's biggest celebs.

Check out the pics ... Alessandra Ambrosio traded in her wings for a black leather jacket covering up her black lingerie underneath, along with silky white shorts.

Nina Dobrev made an appearance on the heels of her recent breakup with five-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White ... and hookup rumors with Zac Efron after being seen on a cozy yacht trip.

And after a rough playoff elimination last week, Yankees superstar Giancarlo Stanton rocked a simple look with a felt cap and a green pattern jacket.