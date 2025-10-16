Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Looks to Buy on Amazon Now!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned Wednesday night ... and just because you're not a VS Angel doesn't mean that you can't look the part!

With Amazon live streaming this year's show, the online retailer also launched a new collection with the brand ... including some items that were seen on the runway.

From the legendary Bombshell Bra to the satin robe the models wear backstage, it's all available to buy right now. You can also shop the full show here.

While it's not the exact bra seen in Bella Hadid above -- which appears to be this one here -- you can't go wrong with the Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Shine Strap Push-Up Bra, the brand’s #1 push-up bra.

You'll dazzle thanks to its signature rhinestone straps…as well as the push-up padding that can add up to one full cup size for a natural-looking lift and shape. Plus, it’s available in so many different colors and patterns that there’s bound to be something you love.

Everyone needs a bra that works no matter what the occasion…whether you’re walking the runway or just hanging at home. The Victoria’s Secret Pink Wear Everywhere Push Up Bra is super soft and will give the girls the extra boost you need sometimes

With push-up padding and structured, underwire cups, it can add up to one full cup size.

Make a statement…even when you’re sleeping. The Victoria’s Secret Satin Pajama Set is available in a variety of patterns, including a bold leopard print that looks so chic, you’ll want to wear it even when you’re not lounging at home.

Crafted with luxe satin material, you’ll be super cozy no matter where you go in this easy fit set, complete with a drawstring waist and plenty of pocket room.

Looking to give the girls a little lift? The Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Bombshell Push-Up Bra is the perfect bra for a night out…or if you just want to feel like a VS model from the comfort of your own couch.

It’s guaranteed to give you instant volume and cleavage, adding up to two cup sizes. You’ll be ready to walk the runway in this bra, channeling your inner Jasmine Tookes or Adriana Lima.

Matching set? Yes please. This Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Shine Strap Thong Panty is an exact match for the Very Sexy Shine Strap Push-Up Bra, both featuring shimmering rhinestone detailing.

With a low rise fit and a high-cut leg, these undies are perfect for any special moments when you want to show a little extra skin.

Bring the VSFS runway with you wherever you go with the Victoria’s Secret Backstage Double Handle Tote.

Channel your inner Angel with this chic tote that features a radiant diamanté crystal wing design and a gold tone chain-link shoulder strap. With plenty of room inside for all of your important belongings, including a laptop and water bottle, you’ll still have extra space for a few of your favorite things…like the VS Bombshell Eau de Parfum.

You may not be walking the runway but you can still look just like the models backstage! The Victoria’s Secret Backstage Satin Sparkle Short Robe is available in the brand’s signature pink stripe and features the official VSFS metallic graphic and glittering crystal wings on the back.

Even when the show is over, you’ll still look super glam in this silky robe, whether you’re getting ready for a night out or just hanging out at home.

