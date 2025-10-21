Kim Kardashian Buys Home Next Door To Hers For Huge Expansion

It's her birthday and she can buy if she wants to! Kim Kardashian is turning into a regular real estate tycoon ... she just bought the home next door to hers.

TMZ has learned ... Kim closed on the SoCal home for $7,000,000 and will be expanding her already spacious property in a beautiful neighborhood near Los Angeles.

Her current house is undergoing a big renovation, so this marks just the latest real estate change for the reality star ... who celebrates her 45th birthday today.

The new place is reportedly a 4-bed, 5-bath, 4,945-square-foot home with fireplaces, a spa and a killer view, with horse trails nearby.

Contrary to a recent online report ... we hear Ye's basketball court gifted to him by Kim when they were together was not torn up during her own house renovation ... it was covered up and will remain. As you know, Kim and Ye were married in 2014 and got divorced in 2022.