Kim Kardashian Continues Birthday Festivities in France With 'All's Fair' Castmates

Kim Kardashian 'All's Fair' In Love, Law... & My 45th Bash!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kim Kardashian and Celebs attend Party at Crazy Horse Paris
Kim Kardashian made it a two-for-one kinda night ... rolling straight into round two of her 45th birthday bash after hitting the French premiere of her new Hulu legal drama.

The birthday girl made sure the spotlight was hers at Paris’ Deflower Club Tuesday night ... rocking an off-the-shoulder metallic mini while rolling in with costars Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Naomi Watts.

Kim Kardashian and Celebs attend Party at Crazy Horse Paris bg 2
Of course, Kris Jenner pulled up too -- no way she was skipping Kim’s big 4-5 -- and the girl squad clearly went full throttle.

Kim Kardashian and Celebs attend Party at Crazy Horse Paris bg 3
Kim was riding high on the vibes ... capping off a long night after Disney’s big international press bash for Ryan Murphy’s "All’s Fair," about a fierce, all-female divorce law firm.

Kim Kardashian and Celebs attend Party at Crazy Horse Paris bg 1
Case closed -- Kim’s birthday bash was nothing short of legendary!

