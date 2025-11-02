Sarah Paulson Spat a Chip Into Kim Kardashian's Eye on 'All's Fair' Set

Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian are the spitting image of a couple friends ... the "All's Fair" costars shared a laugh with People over the time Sarah accidentally spat on the reality star during filming.

Paulson told the publication, “I had to say some really scandalous things in Kim’s face ... I did at one time spit a potato chip on her. I was in her face screaming, and it was like, ‘Bing!’ I saw it go in her eye."

But the disruption didn't end there ... Glenn Close remembered they couldn't even look at each other without laughing.

Niecy Nash-Betts confirmed this, saying, "Once the laughter started, we all knew it was gonna be at least 30 minutes."

Kim and Sarah have a really close relationship ... remember, we shared video from a premiere just last week where Paulson had her hands all over Kim's famous backside -- given that big booty a few crisp smacks!

If it sounds like Kim's relaxed as an actress, it might be because of her familiarity with a Ryan Murphy set. She first cut her teeth in Murphy's "American Horror Story: Delicate," and it looks like she's slipped into his new legal drama with ease.

In the show, Kim plays a successful divorce attorney at a high-powered female-led firm. Paulson, Close, Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts round out the cast.