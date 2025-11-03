Aspiring Lawyer Kim Kardashian Admits Using ChatGPT to Study for Law Exams

Kim Kardashian gets her results back from her bar exam this week, and if she doesn't pass, we'll know who to blame ... ChatGPT.

While taking Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test, dictated by her "All's Fair" costar Teyana Taylor, Kim admitted to using ChatGPT to help her studies ... but it's not a ringing endorsement.

She confessed ... "I use it for legal advice, so when I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there."

While technically cheating, it's been to no avail. She claims it's always wrong!

"It has made me fail tests ... all the time," she complained. "And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it."

According to Kim K, OpenAI needs to do better, because she's "learning to them to really help me."

Oh boy ... Well, the good news for Kim is that she can retake the California bar as many times as she has to. She passed the "baby bar" -- the first-year law students' exam -- after her fourth attempt back in 2021.

The official California bar is a grueling 2-day test, consisting of 5 one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test, and 200 multiple-choice questions. It's one of the hardest in the nation, with a passage rate for the July 2024 test at 53.8%.