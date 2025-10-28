Kim Kardashian Borrows Naomi Watts' Lube For Fashion Emergency

Play video content TikTok/@kimkardashian

Get me lube, stat! Kim Kardashian shared a fashion emergency which required a slippery solution ... and Naomi Watts was all too thrilled to help.

Kim posted a TikTok Monday showing her getting ready for press interviews in Europe for her new Hulu series "All's Fair." Everything seemed to be going fine until she ran into a snag -- her latex stockings were too tight.

"Fashion emergency!" Kim announced to her co-star Naomi Watts on FaceTime. "Really quick, I need lube for my latex pants. Do you have any?"

You guys ... she did. In fact, she likely had a warehouse full of lube, because of her beauty brand Stripes. The company focuses on holistic menopause solutions, and one of its products is a lube called Oh My Glide.

Watts told Kim, "Oh my god, you've called the right person. I'm going to send it over! Can I send it over with a man? Is that too weird? ... It'll be on a tray ... I am serving lube."

Sure enough ... after lathering her legs in the intimate gel, Kim slipped on her latex thigh-highs without too much issue.

