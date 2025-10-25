Kim Kardashian Has Not Seen Her California Bar Results Ahead of Time

Kim Kardashian is becoming a lawyer fair and square -- which also means she hasn't seen her California bar exam results early, amid speculation she might have gotten a sneak peek.

ICYMI ... the media mogul and businesswoman appeared on BBC’s "The Graham Norton Show" and said she's totally confident she'll be a "qualified lawyer" in 2 weeks -- when the results of her test are released. This had people thinking she may know something a little extra ... but a source close to Kim tells TMZ that's simply not true.

We're told she 100% does not know the results of her Bar Exam and the headlines and speculation have simply spun out of control since she showed confidence on Graham Norton's show.

The source confirms Kim has certainly worked her famous derrière off and feels great about the exam … but, that's all it is. She was manifesting success during her interview, we're told ... and after being asked about it a few times on the show, she just went for it.

As you know, Kim has been studying to be a lawyer for years, and confirmed she was done with her courses in May when she celebrated by throwing a family party. She revealed at the time she impressively carved out 18 hours a week to practice law during her 6 years in school -- and with her schedule, we know that's not an easy feat!