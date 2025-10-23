Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Brain Aneurysm, Blames Stressful Kanye West Divorce

Play video content HULU

Kim Kardashian had a scary medical discovery during the Season 7 premiere of "The Kardashians" -- she suffered an aneurysm ... and she's blaming Kanye West.

Check the clip -- she's at the doc getting a routine MRI when the "little aneurysm" is discovered, and she's told aneurysms can be caused by stress.

BTW, an aneurysm is a "bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain," according to the Mayo Clinic. A ruptured aneurysm causes internal bleeding ... which can be life-threatening if untreated.

The Skims founder goes on to theorize that her drama-filled divorce from Kanye West -- who now goes by Ye -- may have led to the aneurysm. And she points out the obvious ... Ye is still very much in her life, as they share 4 kids -- North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Later on in the episode -- which airs tonight -- she says her divorce from the controversial rapper also caused her psoriasis -- an uncomfortable skin condition -- to flare up ... all from the stress of the bitter battle.

Kim got completely candid during the bombshell Season 7 premiere trailer, also discussing her belief she had Stockholm Syndrome -- a psychological coping mechanism that makes people have positive, caring feelings toward their abusers, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Kim and Kanye were married between 2014 and 2022, she she notably stuck by his side as he began to have public outbursts and mental health struggles.

However, she recently revealed she felt she could no longer stay in the marriage due to the "Donda" rapper's lack of motivation to get help.