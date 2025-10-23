Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Shows Underboob During London Birthday Celebrations

Kim Kardashian All's Bare ... In London!!!🍒

By TMZ Staff
Published
kim kardashian at mert alas london home british chic soriee party for kims birthday splash 2
Splash News

Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash is turning into a marathon of jaw-dropping looks ... and in London, she cranked it up ... serving some serious skin all night long!

The multi-talented mogul hit up photog Mert Alas’ London pad Wednesday night for her 45th birthday blowout ... rocking a corset-style ensemble that served major underboob ... all while dripping in bedazzled details that were most definitely OTT.

kim kardashian at mert alas london home british chic soriee party for kims birthday backgrid
Backgrid

Kim later switched into another corset-style ensemble, this time white and sheer ... and TBH it was a risky choice ... especially in those chilly London temps. One wrong move in those outfits, and we’re talking full-on nipple slip territory.

kim kardashian at mert alas london home british chic soriee party for kims birthday splash 4
Splash News

But Kim wasn’t fazed one bit -- oozing body confidence as she hit the after-party for the London premiere of her new Hulu legal drama, "All’s Fair"... this time in a look that was a bit more covered up.

kim kardashian at mert alas london home british chic soriee party for kims birthday splash 1
Splash News

Busy week, busy queen -- but LBR, it’s Kim’s world ... we’re all just living in it!

Related articles