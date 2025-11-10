Kris Jenner Gives Inside Look at Her Iconic 70th Birthday Bash

Kris Jenner celebrated her 7th decade on the planet over the weekend -- and now we're getting an inside look at her already legendary 70th birthday bash!

The matriarch of the Kardashian clan posted a carousel of Instagram photos showing some of her favorite moments with some of her favorite guests at Saturday night's swanky "007"-themed soiree inside Jeff Bezos' L.A. compound.

Check out the pics ... Kris and a who's who of Hollywood are dressed in James Bond tuxedos and Bond-girl gowns -- and having a total blast! All of them are mingling with drinks in hand while also smiling, laughing, and dancing to Bruno Mars, who performed onstage for the A-list crowd.