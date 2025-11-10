Kris Jenner Gives Inside Look at Her Iconic 70th Birthday Bash
Kris Jenner celebrated her 7th decade on the planet over the weekend -- and now we're getting an inside look at her already legendary 70th birthday bash!
The matriarch of the Kardashian clan posted a carousel of Instagram photos showing some of her favorite moments with some of her favorite guests at Saturday night's swanky "007"-themed soiree inside Jeff Bezos' L.A. compound.
Check out the pics ... Kris and a who's who of Hollywood are dressed in James Bond tuxedos and Bond-girl gowns -- and having a total blast! All of them are mingling with drinks in hand while also smiling, laughing, and dancing to Bruno Mars, who performed onstage for the A-list crowd.
Speaking of which, the list of celebrities was a mile long. Here are just a few ... Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Adele and Rich Paul, Mariah Carey, Sia, Tyler Perry, Kyle Richards, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Travis Barker, and Scott Disick ... and, of course, Kris' man, Corey Gamble.
Other bold-faced names included ... Selma Blair, Tommy Hilfiger, Snoop Dogg, Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Stevie Wonder, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Gayle King, Hailey Bieber, and Babyface.
What a night!