Kim Kardashian Channels Bond Girl Halle Berry for Kris' 70th Bday Bash

Kim Kardashian was looking double-oh-so-seductive for her mother's massive 70th birthday bash ... paying homage to Bond girl Halle Berry with a dress ripped from the classic film.

Here's the deal ... Kris Jenner was celebrated on Saturday during a huge who's who "007"-themed bash hosted by Jeff Bezos in his monstrous L.A. mansion ... and obv they went all out with the secret agent theme.

Kim played the part perfectly ... sharing snaps Monday of her elegant party dress ... which was pretty much an exact match of the purple gown worn by Halle in "Die Another Day."

Among the gallery of pics and videos of her wearing the skin-tight ensemble ... Kim included shots from the film of HB in the same number, with the caption ... "Die Another Day. 0070 James Bond Party for the one and only @krisjenner 70th birthday!!!"

It looks like Kim felt like a million bucks in the dress ... which is a good thing since she had a bit of a rough weekend -- finding out she didn't pass the California Bar Exam.

As we reported ... KK earlier that day thanked everyone for supporting her ... adding, "Falling short isn’t failure - it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more."

A source close to Kim told TMZ ... she decided to share the news before the results were public on Sunday because she's been so open about her journey the entire time -- and knew fans would be super interested.