Kim Kardashian Drops More Sexy IG Pics Minutes Before Bar Exam Results Drop

Kim Kardashian didn't seem too stressed while waiting to find out if she passed the California bar exam ... because 15 minutes before she got her results, she was posting glamour shots on Instagram.

Check out the photos ... the aspiring lawyer is looking smoking hot in a see-through black dress at a tropical location.

Kim was set to find out Friday at 5 PM if she passed the bar exam on her first try ... but her IG has been silent on that front ... she's just been posting hot shots all day.